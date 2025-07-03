Firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July

A lot of people will be popping fireworks during the Friday 4th of July celebrations, and experts want to make sure people are doing so safely.

Martha Guerrero has been selling fireworks for 15 years in Alton. As the assistant manager of USA Fireworks, she said she provides many recommendations to buyers.

“A lot of times I warn them, ‘don’t hold it. Make sure to put it in the ground,’” Guerrero said.

The Alton Fire Department Chief Gustavo Ramirez said every year, firefighters respond to calls related to firework mishaps.

“They are related to injuries involving fireworks, we've even responded to structure fires — what started out as an innocent gathering turned into someone losing their home,” Ramirez said.

Even a sparkler, which is marketed as a kid-friendly firework, poses dangers.

The sparks can reach temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially causing third degree burns.

Those who get hurt by a firework should get a professional to look at the injury, Ramirez said.

“We do need to make sure to check if that’s a first degree burn injury or second degree, even a third degree burn injury,” Ramirez said. “Obviously those do need to go to the hospital."

Guerrero said she has one message to parents.

“I know it’s fun, but take those precautions and always be watching," Guerrero said.

Experts also said if a firework doesn't light, don’t try to relight it. Instead, dispose of it properly by dumping water on it before throwing it away.

It is illegal to set off fireworks in some areas, so check with your city before lighting them.

