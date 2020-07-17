First & Goal Friday: September 13th
WESLACO - The third Friday of the Valley football season brought an end to Vela's impressive win streak. Here's a look at all the final scores. Click on the video for highlights from our First & Goal coverage.
McAllen Memorial 33, Vela 22 (F)
Rowe 36, Edinburg North 14 (F)
Weslaco 24, PSJA North 7 (F)
Pioneer 56, Mission 28 (F)
Sharyland 23, La Joya 0 (F)
Edcouch-Elsa 41, Los Fresnos 28 (F)
Judson 39, Harlingen 0 (F)
Laredo LBJ 16, Economedes 7 (F)
PSJA Southwest 41, PSJA Memorial 14 (F)
Rivera 32, Valley View 0 (F)
Pace 22, Donna 14 (F)
Rio Grande City 69, Lopez 19 (F)
Palmview 27, Porter 20 (F)
La Feria 35, Mercedes 31 (F)
Raymondville 42, Lyford 0 (F)
Hidalgo 21, Port Isabel 13 (F)
Rio Hondo 35, St. Joseph 28 (F)
Progreso 14, Santa Gertrudis 7 (F)
Santa Rosa 38, La Villa 28 (F)
Santa Maria 34, Premont 0 (F)
Monte Alto 46, MMA 6 (F)
