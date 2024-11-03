First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 1
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Weslaco
|24
|Edinburg
|21
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|14
|Los Fresnos
|36
|FINAL
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|0
|Rio Hondo
|52
|FINAL
|La Feria
|33
|King
|49
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|27
|Pioneer
|33
|FINAL
|Bruni
|0
|La Villa
|54
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans Memorial
|35
|Roma
|14
|FINAL
|Valley View
|23
|Zapata
|40
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|27
|Flour Bluff
|28
|FINAL/OT
|PSJA Southwest
|7
|Edcouch-Elsa
|34
|FINAL
|Calallen
|57
|Hidalgo
|0
|FINAL
|Donna North
|13
|Rivera
|42
|FINAL
|Veterans Memorial
|28
|San Benito
|18
|FINAL
|Bishop
|34
|Raymondville
|13
|FINAL
|San Antonio Christian
|13
|St. Joseph Academy
|43
|FINAL
|CCVM
|37
|Weslaco East
|0
|FINAL
|Grulla
|0
|Port Isabel
|54
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|7
|PSJA
|41
|FINAL
|McAllen
|42
|Mission
|35
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|28
|Three Rivers
|60
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|42
|Rowe
|28
|FINAL
|Vela
|35
|Palmview
|18
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|Rio Grande City
|34
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|49
|Monte Alto
|13
|FINAL
