First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

1 day 3 hours 35 minutes ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 10:32 PM November 01, 2024 in News - Local

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 1

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Weslaco 24 Edinburg 21 FINAL
Harlingen 14 Los Fresnos 36 FINAL
Santa Gertrudis Academy 0 Rio Hondo 52 FINAL
La Feria 33 King 49 FINAL
Sharyland 27 Pioneer 33 FINAL
Bruni 0 La Villa 54 FINAL
Mission Veterans Memorial 35 Roma 14 FINAL
Valley View 23 Zapata 40 FINAL
PSJA North 27 Flour Bluff 28 FINAL/OT
PSJA Southwest 7 Edcouch-Elsa 34 FINAL
Calallen 57 Hidalgo 0 FINAL
Donna North 13 Rivera 42 FINAL
Veterans Memorial 28 San Benito 18 FINAL
Bishop 34 Raymondville 13 FINAL
San Antonio Christian 13 St. Joseph Academy 43 FINAL
CCVM 37 Weslaco East 0 FINAL
Grulla 0 Port Isabel 54 FINAL
Edinburg North  7 PSJA 41 FINAL
McAllen  42 Mission 35 FINAL
Santa Maria 28 Three Rivers 60 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 42 Rowe  28 FINAL
Vela 35 Palmview 18 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 7 Rio Grande City 34 FINAL
Santa Rosa 49 Monte Alto 13 FINAL
