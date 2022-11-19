First & Goal: Highlights from Friday. Nov. 18, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 18
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA North
|35
|CC Miller
|14
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|7
|CC Veterans Memorial
|14
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|39
|San Antonio Warren
|21
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|23
|SA Veterans
|35
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|14
|Liberty Hill
|63
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|21
|San Antonio Southside
|0
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|21
|Jarrel
|35
|FINAL
