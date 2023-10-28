x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Oct. 27

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Mission Veterans 49 PSJA Memorial  28 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 42 Harlingen South 0 FINAL
McAllen 9 McAllen Rowe 6 FINAL
Edinburg North 21 Edinburg 34 FINAL
Pioneer 42 Sharyland  0 FINAL
San Benito  38 Los Fresnos 14 FINAL
Donna 35 Donna North 21 FINAL
Grulla 7 Port Isabel 28 FINAL
Mercedes 19 EE 28 FINAL
Hanna 6 Weslaco 44 FINAL
VV 0 Gregory Portland 58 FINAL
St. Anthony 0 St. Joseph 63 FINAL
PSJA SW 0 Roma 62 FINAL
Hebbronville 8 Santa Rosa 31 FINAL
Vela 35 Palmview 2 FINAL
Hidalgo 0 Tuloso-Midway 39 FINAL
Harlingen 41 Rivera 0 FINAL
King 0 La Feria 7 FINAL
Rio Hondo 14 San Diego 39 FINAL
La Villa 42 Premont 2 FINAL
Bishop 7 Raymondville 13 FINAL
Harlingen South 0 Brownsville Veterans Memorial  42 FINAL
