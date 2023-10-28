First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Oct. 27
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission Veterans
|49
|PSJA Memorial
|28
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|42
|Harlingen South
|0
|FINAL
|McAllen
|9
|McAllen Rowe
|6
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|21
|Edinburg
|34
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|42
|Sharyland
|0
|FINAL
|San Benito
|38
|Los Fresnos
|14
|FINAL
|Donna
|35
|Donna North
|21
|FINAL
|Grulla
|7
|Port Isabel
|28
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|19
|EE
|28
|FINAL
|Hanna
|6
|Weslaco
|44
|FINAL
|VV
|0
|Gregory Portland
|58
|FINAL
|St. Anthony
|0
|St. Joseph
|63
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|0
|Roma
|62
|FINAL
|Hebbronville
|8
|Santa Rosa
|31
|FINAL
|Vela
|35
|Palmview
|2
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|0
|Tuloso-Midway
|39
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|41
|Rivera
|0
|FINAL
|King
|0
|La Feria
|7
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|14
|San Diego
|39
|FINAL
|La Villa
|42
|Premont
|2
|FINAL
|Bishop
|7
|Raymondville
|13
|FINAL
