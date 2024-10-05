First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
See the final scores below:
Friday, Oct. 4
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Sharyland
|33
|Los Fresnos
|70
|FINAL
|Valley View
|0
|King
|56
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|62
|La Feria
|13
|FINAL
|Carthage
|56
|San Benito
|0
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|14
|Cuero
|24
|FINAL
|Hanna
|7
|Mission Veterans Memorial
|28
|FINAL
|Grulla
|Hidalgo
|N/A
|PSJA North
|42
|Harlingen South
|17
|FINAL
|Flour Bluff
|49
|Weslaco East
|14
|FINAL
|Rivera
|14
|PSJA Memorial
|33
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|41
|Roma
|14
|FINAL
|Donna North
|14
|Donna
|21
|FINAL
