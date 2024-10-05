x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

Friday, October 04 2024

See the final scores below:

Friday, Oct. 4

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Sharyland 33 Los Fresnos 70 FINAL
Valley View 0 King 56 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 62 La Feria 13 FINAL
Carthage 56 San Benito 0 FINAL
Harlingen 14 Cuero 24 FINAL
Hanna 7 Mission Veterans Memorial 28 FINAL
Grulla Hidalgo N/A
PSJA North 42 Harlingen South 17 FINAL
Flour Bluff 49 Weslaco East 14 FINAL
Rivera 14 PSJA Memorial 33 FINAL
Port Isabel 41 Roma 14 FINAL
Donna North 14 Donna 21 FINAL

