First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Oct. 5
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA
|49
|Economedes
|0
|FINAL
|Palmview
|0
|PSJA North
|55
|FINAL
|Browsnville Pace
|Brownsville Lopez
|POSTPONED
Friday, Oct.6
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Harlingen
|32
|Weslaco
|35
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|56
|Mission Veterans
|36
|FINAL
|Rowe
|7
|McAllen Memorial
|35
|FINAL
|Roma
|45
|Sharyland
|21
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|20
|Brownsville Veterans
|25
|FINAL
|Mission
|24
|Edinburg
|38
|FINAL
|Flour Buff
|42
|Edcouch Elsa
|3
|FINAL
|Valley View
|15
|Mercedes
|23
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|21
|Lyford
|42
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|14
|PSJA Memorial
|29
|FINAL
|Porter
|0
|GP
|45
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|7
|Freer
|33
|FINAL
|Donna North
|0
|Harlingen South
|64
|FINAL
|San Benito
|53
|Hanna
|0
|FINAL
|Taft
|30
|Santa Rosa
|20
|FINAL
|McHi
|62
|Juarez-Lincolm
|13
|FINAL
|MMA
|36
|Woodsboro
|33
|FINAL
|Vela
|73
|Rio Grande City
|14
|FINAL
|Kingsville King
|34
|Hidalgo
|7
|FINAL
|La Feria
|0
|Calallen
|63
|FINAL
|La Villa
|46
|Kaufner
|0
|FINAL
|Rivera
|3
|Los Fresnos
|49
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|22
|Regents
|50
|FINAL
