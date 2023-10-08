x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

1 day 12 hours 37 minutes ago Friday, October 06 2023 Oct 6, 2023 October 06, 2023 9:55 PM October 06, 2023 in News - Local

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct. 5

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA 49 Economedes 0 FINAL
Palmview 0 PSJA North 55 FINAL
Browsnville Pace Brownsville Lopez POSTPONED

Friday, Oct.6

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Harlingen 32 Weslaco 35 FINAL
Pioneer 56 Mission Veterans 36 FINAL
Rowe 7 McAllen Memorial 35 FINAL
Roma 45 Sharyland 21 FINAL
Weslaco East 20 Brownsville Veterans 25 FINAL
Mission 24 Edinburg 38 FINAL
Flour Buff 42 Edcouch Elsa 3 FINAL
Valley View 15 Mercedes 23 FINAL
Falfurrias 21 Lyford 42 FINAL
PSJA SW 14 PSJA Memorial 29 FINAL
Porter 0 GP 45 FINAL
Santa Maria 7 Freer 33 FINAL
Donna North 0 Harlingen South 64 FINAL
San Benito 53 Hanna 0 FINAL
Taft 30 Santa Rosa 20 FINAL
McHi 62 Juarez-Lincolm 13 FINAL
MMA 36 Woodsboro 33 FINAL
Vela 73 Rio Grande City 14 FINAL
Kingsville King 34 Hidalgo 7 FINAL
La Feria 0 Calallen 63 FINAL
La Villa 46 Kaufner 0 FINAL
Rivera 3 Los Fresnos 49 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 22 Regents 50 FINAL

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days