First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 5, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 29, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, November 5
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|La Joya
|46
|Edinburg Economedes
|13
|FINAL
|Edinburg High
|51
|PSJA
|20
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|48
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|7
|Harlingen HS
|38
|FINAL
|San Benito
|26
|Weslaco
|3
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|29
|Los Fresnos
|10
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|12
|Brownsville Veterans
|38
|FINAL
|Brownsville Porter
|0
|Donna HS
|50
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|7
|McAllen Rowe
|27
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|6
|Eagle Pass Winn
|27
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|49
|Sharyland Pioneer
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA Southwest
|6
|Valley View
|13
|FINAL
|Zapata
|35
|Hidalgo
|38
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|35
|West Oso
|69
|FINAL
|Robstown
|29
|Rio Hondo
|34
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|34
|Rockport-Fulton
|69
|FINAL
|Lyford
|46
|Progreso
|3
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|34
|Riviera-Kaufer
|20
|FINAL
|Ben Bolt
|0
|La Villa
|40
|FINAL
|Banquete
|55
|Monte Alto
|6
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|0
|Hebbronville
|27
|FINAL
|John Paul II
|48
|St. Joseph
|49
|FINAL
|Grulla
|28
|Kingsville Brahmas
|21
|FINAL
