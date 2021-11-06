x

First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 5, 2021

Friday, November 05 2021
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 29, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 5

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
La Joya 46 Edinburg Economedes 13 FINAL
Edinburg High 51 PSJA 20 FINAL
Edinburg North 48 Juarez-Lincoln 0 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 7 Harlingen HS 38 FINAL
San Benito  26 Weslaco 3 FINAL
Harlingen South 29 Los Fresnos 10 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 12 Brownsville Veterans 38 FINAL
Brownsville Porter 0 Donna HS 50 FINAL
McAllen High 7 McAllen Rowe 27 FINAL
Rio Grande City 6 Eagle Pass Winn 27 FINAL
Mercedes 49 Sharyland Pioneer 14 FINAL
PSJA Southwest 6 Valley View 13 FINAL
Zapata 35 Hidalgo  38 FINAL
Raymondville 35 West Oso 69 FINAL
Robstown 29 Rio Hondo 34 FINAL
Port Isabel 34 Rockport-Fulton 69 FINAL
Lyford 46 Progreso 3 FINAL
Santa Maria 34 Riviera-Kaufer 20 FINAL
Ben Bolt 0 La Villa 40 FINAL
Banquete 55 Monte Alto 6 FINAL
Santa Rosa 0 Hebbronville 27 FINAL
John Paul II 48 St. Joseph 49 FINAL
Grulla 28 Kingsville Brahmas 21 FINAL
