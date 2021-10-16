First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 15, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 15
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA North
|49
|PSJA High
|23
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|Edinburg Vela
|CANCELLED
|Harlingen HS
|17
|San Benito
|0
|FINAL
|Donna North
|7
|Harlingen South
|49
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|21
|Los Fresnos
|44
|FINAL
|Brownsville Porter
|27
|Brownsville Lopez
|24
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|42
|Donna HS
|14
|FINAL
|Palmview
|12
|Weslaco East
|48
|FINAL
|San Antonio Southside
|34
|Rio Grande City
|21
|FINAL
|Valley View
|14
|Roma
|52
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|Edcouch Elsa
|63
|FINAL
|Grulla
|34
|La Feria
|51
|FINAL
|Kingsville
|0
|Hidalgo
|20
|FINAL
|Sinton
|48
|Raymondville
|0
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|24
|Port Isabel
|27
|FINAL
|Lyford
|6
|San Diego
|24
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|35
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|Odem
|60
|FINAL
|Banquete
|33
|Santa Rosa
|23
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|6
|Premont
|22
|FINAL
|St. Joseph
|6
|St. Michael's
|51
|FINAL
