First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 15, 2021

2 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 10:39 PM October 15, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 15

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA North 49 PSJA High 23 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln Edinburg Vela CANCELLED
Harlingen HS 17 San Benito 0 FINAL
Donna North 7 Harlingen South 49 FINAL
Weslaco 21 Los Fresnos 44 FINAL
Brownsville Porter 27 Brownsville Lopez 24 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 42 Donna HS 14 FINAL
Palmview 12 Weslaco East 48 FINAL
San Antonio Southside 34 Rio Grande City 21 FINAL
Valley View 14 Roma 52 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 0 Edcouch Elsa 63 FINAL
Grulla 34 La Feria 51 FINAL
Kingsville 0 Hidalgo 20 FINAL
Sinton 48 Raymondville 0 FINAL
Rio Hondo 24 Port Isabel 27 FINAL
Lyford 6 San Diego 24 FINAL
Progreso 0 Santa Gertrudis Academy  35 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 Odem 60 FINAL
Banquete 33 Santa Rosa 23 FINAL
Santa Maria 6 Premont 22 FINAL
St. Joseph 6 St. Michael's 51 FINAL

