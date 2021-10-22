First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 21, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 14, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Thursday, October 21
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Brownsville Pace
|9
|Donna HS
|21
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|42
|Brownsville Lopez
|0
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|17
|McAllen Memorial
|35
|FINAL
|La Joya
|15
|PSJA High
|63
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|55
|Economedes
|7
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|56
|Juarez-Lincoln
|3
|FINAL
