First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 21, 2021

2 hours 51 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, October 21 2021 Oct 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 10:30 PM October 21, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 21, 2021

See the final scores below:

Thursday, October 21

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Brownsville Pace 9 Donna HS 21 FINAL
Weslaco East 42 Brownsville Lopez 0 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 17 McAllen Memorial 35 FINAL
La Joya 15 PSJA High 63 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 55 Economedes 7 FINAL
PSJA North  56 Juarez-Lincoln  3 FINAL

