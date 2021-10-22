First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 21, 2021

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 14, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Thursday, October 21

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Brownsville Pace 9 Donna HS 21 FINAL Weslaco East 42 Brownsville Lopez 0 FINAL Brownsville Veterans 17 McAllen Memorial 35 FINAL La Joya 15 PSJA High 63 FINAL Edinburg Vela 55 Economedes 7 FINAL PSJA North 56 Juarez-Lincoln 3 FINAL

