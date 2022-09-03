x

First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 2, 2022

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 11:17 PM September 02, 2022 in Sports
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 2, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, September 2

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Mission Veterans 27 McAllen Memorial  20 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 55 Edinburg 13 FINAL
Monte Alto 21 Santa Maria 47 FINAL
McAllen High 26 Mission 7 FINAL
Weslaco 24 Harlingen South 20 FINAL
PSJA 41 Los Fresnos 20 FINAL
Harlingen 76 Mercedes 21 FINAL
St. Joseph 42 Santa Rosa 6 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 43 Sharyland High 36 FINAL
Grulla 21 Hidalgo 27 FINAL
Valley View 0 Donna 57 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 0 San Benito 49 FINAL
Edinburg North 19 Brownsville Rivera 9 FINAL
Donna No 14 Juarez Lincoln 9 FINAL
Pioneer 40 Rio Grande City 27 FINAL
La Villa 7 Lyford 46 FINAL
La Feria 27 PSJA SW 25 FINAL
Premont 60 Progreso 7 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 13 Raymondville 6 FINAL

