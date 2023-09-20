First & Goal Playmakers: Week 4
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
More News
News Video
-
2-year-old boy bit by monkey at Hidalgo County petting zoo
-
‘We’ve made an entire ecosystem:’ Artificial reef near South Padre Island growing
-
Consumer Reports: Top rated absorbent diapers
-
UTRGV working to register students to vote ahead of November elections
-
Donna man killed in police standoff remembered as a 'good man' by...