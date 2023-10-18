First & Goal Playmakers: Week 9
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD superintendent named lone finalist for McAllen ISD position
-
Mission man sentenced to 9 years in prison after hiding cocaine in...
-
RGV Humane Society over capacity at both locations
-
Cameron County offering discounts on property tax bills
-
Harlingen immigration attorney reacts to Biden-ACLU settlement over migrant family separations