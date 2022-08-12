First Mid-Valley marathon set for December 2023
The cities of Harlingen, Donna and Weslaco are teaming up to bring a new marathon to the Valley.
The race will act as a qualifier for the Boston marathon.
"This is different because it's a point-to-point," said organizer Basilio Mendoza. "So, you start in one city and you end up 26.2 miles away. So they never have to come back; it's not like a track, it's a straight shot and go and once your done, what we're hoping is they have a great time."
This will be the first-ever Mid-Valley marathon.
Mendoza says the race will start in Donna and pass through four cities until runners reach the finish line at the Harlingen Convention Center.
The inaugural Mid-Valley marathon is set for December 2023.
