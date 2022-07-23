First responders recognized for saving family from fire in Donna home

First responders were recognized Friday by the Donna city council for their efforts in saving a family of five from a house fire.

Crews responded to the Sunday blaze and broke the windows of the home to get the father and his three children out of the house while a female relative was trapped in the second floor of the home.

“These gentlemen saw these children at the window banging to get out, but they could not get the window open,” Donna fire Chief David Simmons said during a Friday special called city council meeting. "Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to get a ladder up to the window, made entry, found the female. She was unconscious, they stayed with her."

The woman suffered severe burns and is now out of a comma. She continues to recover at a San Antonio hospital.