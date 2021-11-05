Flights from Mexico to the Valley are packed, but lifted border restrictions may change that

With border restrictions lifting on Monday, some are wondering what will happen with all the flights from Mexico to the Valley.

Roberto Duenas landed at the Harlingen airport from Monterrey on Thursday, and said catching a flight to the Valley is a much better option, especially with the crime on the Mexican side of the border.

If it weren't for the direct flight he took with Viva Aerobus, Duenas says he wouldn't be on the U.S. side of the border.

"Typically every flight coming in is nearly booked," said Valley International Airport administrator Marv Esterly.

Since the month of May, airport officials say up to 4,500 passengers arrived in Harlingen every month from Monterrey. But the airport administration says there is a possibility some of those flights could be reduced after the border reopens to foreign visitors, as some are considering going back to old habits.

“I'm thinking about traveling to the Valley by car in the next two to three months, said Monterrey visitor Hernan Botello.