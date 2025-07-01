Flood advisory expires in Cameron and Willacy counties

A flood advisory was in effect in Cameron County through 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.

Another flood advisory was in effect for Willacy County 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong thunderstorms moved northwest at 40 miles per hour through Cameron County and Southern Hidalgo County.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville, between two and three inches of rain fell in Cameron County, and an additional one to three inches are expected over the area.

“Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas,” according to the NWS.

Brownsville Metro reported that their service has been suspended due to the weather.

The city of San Benito announced they cancelled their city commission meeting that was set for Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

