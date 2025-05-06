Flood relief funds available for low-income households in Cameron and Willacy counties

Storm recovery help is now available for some residents in Cameron and Willacy counties.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that help is available through the Cameron and Willacy Counties Community Projects, Inc.

This is available for residents in the areas of Sebastian and Santa Monica.

Residents must complete an application, provide a valid photo ID for the head of the household, proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members 18 years and older, printed photos of damages and proof of address, such as a utility bill.

For more information, call 956-544-6411.