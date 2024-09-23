Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 shooting

A former Valley Border Patrol agent who pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ricardo Cepeda Jr. was sentenced on Monday. He’s been in custody since his arrest in 2019 after a domestic dispute in Edinburg.

Authorities say Cepeda shot his girlfriend while he was holding their 1-year-old child. Brenda Hernandez was found bleeding inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds to her back and chest.

Hernandez was trying to end her relationship with Cepeda when he shot her, police said.

She survived the shooting and their child was not hurt.