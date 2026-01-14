Former Brownsville ISD teacher receives 180-day jail sentence after having sex with student

Julio Ricardo Trujillo. KRGV file photo

A former Rivera Early College High School teacher was sentenced on Wednesday to 180 days at the Cameron County jail with time served after admitting to having an improper relationship with a student, according to court records.

Julio Ricardo Trujillo also faces a probation period of eight years.

In December, Trujillo pleaded guilty to a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. An affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News said Trujillo had intercourse with a 19-year-old student on three different occasions.

The affidavit alleged that one of those locations was in a classroom.

Trujillo was the head girls basketball coach at the high school and also a criminal justice system teacher with the CTE department. As part of his plea deal, Trujillo will permanently relinquish his teaching license.

The state previously recommended Trujillo receive five years of deferred adjudication, meaning the case and conviction would be removed from his record after five years. Court records indicate that the deferred adjudication period was extended to eight years on Wednesday.

As part of his probation, Trujillo is barred from contacting the former student and her family, must refrain from consuming drugs and alcohol, complete 150 hours of community service, and make a $1,000 donation to a charity.

Court records state that Trujillo was ordered to self-surrender to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office by 5 p.m. Wednesday.