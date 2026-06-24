Former Edinburg High School coach jailed on student relationship charge
A former Edinburg High School coach turned himself in to police following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, according to the district.
Christian Roxburgh turned himself in to Edinburg CISD Police custody Wednesday and was arraigned on a charge of inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student. Bond information for Roxburgh was not available.
Roxburgh resigned from his position as a social studies teacher and coach at Edinburg High School, an Edinburg CISD spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.
Roxburgh was still listed as an employee in the campus website as of Wednesday evening.
According to the news release, Edinburg CISD “immediately took action consistent with district policy and state law” after learning of the allegations involving a former student.
Details of the allegations were not provided.
The district said additional information will be limited to protect student privacy and comply with federal law.
“Counseling and support resources will be made available as needed,” the district said.
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