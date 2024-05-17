Foster care in Texas transitioning to community-based care

Foster care in the Rio Grande Valley is currently run by the Department of Family and Child Protective Services.

By 2029, the entire state will be using the community-based care model half the state is operating in.

Contractors with CBC will now handle case management and child placing for all the kids in the region who have been removed from their homes because of safety concerns and are in the state's custody.

One of the goals is to keep them closer to home.

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services is a network of organizations that will provide those services. They received a grant to offer trainings to six areas that are not using the community-based model.

Trainings will begin next year, but they are not mandatory.

Watch the video above for the full story.