Four suspects indicted in connection with a Pharr murder

The four suspects arrested in connection with a murder in Pharr have been indicted.

The murder happened in June when police conducted a welfare check at a residence on Feather Avenue and discovered a man dead inside the home.

The victim was identified as Agusto De La Torre. The four suspects were arrested a day after he was found dead.

The four suspects were identified as Abraham Gonzalez, Juan Castellanos, Flor Sedano and Bianca Gutierrez.

Gonzalez, Castellanos and Sedano are scheduled to go before a judge this week and Gutierrez is scheduled for October 3. They all face capital murder charges.