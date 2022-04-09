Friday 5 on 5: February 2nd
WESLACO - The San Benito girls rallied to force overtime, and then defeated Weslaco on Friday night to move into a first place tie in 32-6A basketball. That game was one of the many covered on this edition of Friday 5 on 5. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
New food truck park opens in Mercedes
-
Willacy County businesses impacted by detention center closure
-
COVID-19 transmission rate declining in Cameron, Hidalgo counties
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office: Woman indicted on murder charge, accused of 'self-induced...
-
Man, woman wanted in connection with capital murder investigation in Hidalgo County