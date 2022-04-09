x

Friday 5 on 5: February 2nd

4 years 2 months 4 days ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 10:14 PM February 02, 2018 in Sports

WESLACO - The San Benito girls rallied to force overtime, and then defeated Weslaco on Friday night to move into a first place tie in 32-6A basketball.  That game was one of the many covered on this edition of Friday 5 on 5.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

