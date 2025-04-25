x

Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s

Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
5 hours 54 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 10:24 AM April 25, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days