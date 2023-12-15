x

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023: Stray showers with temperatures in the 70s

4 hours 54 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 11:22 AM December 15, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days