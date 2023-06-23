x

Friday, June 23, 2023: Mainly dry as highs remain in the triple digits

7 hours 25 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 10:29 AM June 23, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days