Friday, March 22, 2024: Warm day with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau to hold shredding and recycling event in McAllen
-
Sentencing set for Roma city employee convicted on human smuggling charge
-
Cameron County teens gaining job experience through welding program
-
Researchers watching for unusual animal behavior during upcoming eclipse
-
Authorities continue investigating 2016 Rio Grande City double homicide
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
-
UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
-
Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records