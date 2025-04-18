Fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Pharr man wanted for aggravated kidnapping at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said 55-year-old Gonzalo Galvan Beltran arrived from Mexico when a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Once Beltran's identity was confirmed, CBP officers learned he had been wanted since March 2023, according to the news release. A deputy with the sheriff's office took custody of Beltran and transported him to the county jail.