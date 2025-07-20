Funeral services underway for Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his children

A final farewell for a Valley Border Patrol agent is underway.

Visitation services have started at the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Brownsville for former Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes.

Cespedes died on Friday, July, after he drowned while rescuing his children from a rip current in South Padre Island.

Visitation for Cespedes will be held at the funeral home, located at 657 Springmart Blvd., on Sunday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral mass is set for Monday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Lord of Divine Mercy at 650 E Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

Cespedes will be buried at Buena Vista Burial Park, located at 5 Mc Davitt Blvd., at 11 a.m. Monday.

Funeral services are open to the public.