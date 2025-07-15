‘I just miss him a lot:’ Family mourns Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his children

A San Benito native is being remembered as a dedicated father after he drowned on Friday while saving two of his children from a rip current at South Padre Island.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes was hailed as a hero by U.S. Border Patrol in a statement made after his death.

Agent Cespedes was a 17-year Border Patrol veteran stationed out of Harlingen.

Agent Cespedes’ son — Eric — said he knows he will never feel his father's embrace again.

“I just miss him a lot, I’m still in shock by what happened,” Eric said. “I’m also going to miss his hugs. He would hug me a lot.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Border Patrol agent drowns while rescuing his children in South Padre Island

Agent Cespedes’ older brother — Ramiro — said his little brother would always put his children first.

“When Eric saw that the kids were in trouble, without thinking twice, he jumped in,” Ramiro said. “He was a very dedicated father. If you needed something, he was always there, very well-loved by everybody. He is the one that kept the family together."

That love is something Eric said his dad showed during their moments together.

Eric said his favorite memories with his dad were of them riding their horses together, and tackling backyard projects together.

Their latest project — a chicken coup — sits unfinished.

The memories and lessons are something Eric gets to keep — along with his dad's hat to serve as a reminder of how his father chose to serve his community.

Ramiro said his brother's death was the second loss the family has experienced this year.

On Jan. 31, 2025, Ramiro and Agent Cespede's father was killed in an IED blast in Tamaulipas.

READ MORE: Brownsville man speaks out after father killed in IED blast in Tamaulipas

Watch the video above for the full story.