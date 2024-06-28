George Alvarez found guilty on all counts in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
A Cameron County jury on Friday found George Alvarez guilty on all counts in connection with a deadly crash in Brownsville.
Alvarez was on trial on eight counts of intoxication manslaughter after prosecutors say he was intoxicated when he drove into a group of migrants in Brownsville last year, killing eight of them.
PREVIOUS STORY: Closing statements made in George Alvarez trial, jurors sent home
Alvarez had no expression on his face as the verdict was read. His wife was also in the courtroom and seemed to show no emotion.
Jurors deliberated for more than three hours across two days to return with the verdict.
Alvarez previously pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. He is now convicted on all 26 charges against hi,
Jurors are expected to return on Friday afternoon for the punishment phase. Alvarez faces up to life in prison.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
