Closing statements made in George Alvarez trial, jurors sent home

Jurors were sent home Thursday after about an hour of deliberations in the George Alvarez trial.

Alvarez is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter after prosecutors say he was intoxicated when he drove into a group of migrants in Brownsville last year, killing eight of them.

DAY ONE OF THE TRIAL

On Thursday morning, Alvarez was threatened to be removed from the courtroom after making what the judge described as an "outburst" to express being unhappy with his representation.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Art Teniente asked the jury for justice against a man who many testified that he was clearly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Defense Attorney Sergio Galvan got emotional, and told the jury to give Alvarez a shot, and that he knew what he did was wrong.

Alvarez was also seen crying behind him.

DAY TWO OF THE TRIAL

Alvarez's defense attorney called one witness to the stand on Thursday — a board certified toxicologist who was asked to review Alvarez’s toxicology report.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Teniente said a lab test from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Alvarez tested positive for cocaine metabolite.

The toxicologist said cocaine metabolite is a breakdown product of cocaine, and that Alvarez did not have cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

The defense previously said Alvarez confessed to having done cocaine several days prior to the crash, and was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

When prosecutor Teniente asked the toxicologist if he was aware that the defense said Alvarez used the drugs on the Thursday before the crash, the toxicologist said he only knew about it from reading a news article.

That state argued that his testimony has now been tainted.

Alvarez previously pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jurors will return on Friday morning.