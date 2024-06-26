State rests their case in George Alvarez trial after survivors of Brownsville crash testify

Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing eight migrants and injuring 10 others in a car crash.

George Alvarez is on trial facing eight counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash. He has been in custody ever since the May 7, 2023, crash outside the Ozanam Center shelter in Brownsville.

PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE: Body camera footage of deadly Brownsville migrant crash shown during first day of George Alvarez trial

Two men who survived the crash — Raul Ramos and Gabriel Gallardo — took to the stand on Wednesday.

Both were very emotional as they talked about how the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Gallardo lost a leg in the crash, and at one point stood up to show the jury his prosthetic leg.

RELATED STORY: Survivor of deadly Brownsville bus stop crash reflects on recovery one year later

Alvarez appeared stoic during their testimony and showed no emotion, but he did appear to be paying attention to the testimony of the two men.

The defense is expected to call their first witnesses on Thursday.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Arturo Teniente said a lab test from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Alvarez tested positive for cocaine metabolite during the crash.

Alvarez's defense attorney, Cesar De Leon, argued that Alvarez confessed to having done cocaine several days prior to the crash, and was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Jurors saw body camera footage of the crash on Tuesday. The footage showed Alvarez tell police he blacked out before the crash. At one point, Alvarez was heard asking one of the officers what had happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.