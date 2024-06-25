Body camera footage of deadly Brownsville migrant crash shown during first day of George Alvarez trial

Opening statements were made Tuesday in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing eight migrants and injuring 10 others in a car crash.

George Alvarez had been in custody since the May 7, 2023, crash that happened at a bus stop outside the Ozanam Center shelter in Brownsville.

Body camera footage from one of the officers responding to the scene was shown to the jury. The graphic footage showed bodies all over the ground, as well as pools of blood and people crying in pain.

Body camera footage from the lead investigator in the case also showed Alvarez being taken to the hospital, where a urine and blood sample was taken that showed cocaine and other drugs in his system.

Alvarez was indicted on a total of 26 charges in connection with the crash, and is on trial for the eight charges of intoxication manslaughter he pleaded not guilty to. He previously pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say a lab test from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Alvarez tested positive for cocaine during the crash. Alvarez's defense argued that he had done cocaine several days prior to the crash, and was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

