Gilpins extend coaching legacy
MISSION, Texas -- One of the valley's greatest quarterbacks is headed back to his alma mater, in a new role.
Click on the video above for Landry Gilpin's special return to Mission Veterans Memorial High School.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg residents frustrated over USPS policy that calls for customers to pay...
-
Cold weather making migrants stay longer at Brownsville shelter
-
Alleged murder weapon used in DPS trooper’s shooting shown in court
-
SpaceX planning shopping center near Boca Chica launch site
-
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams