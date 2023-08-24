Gladys Porter High School soccer team highlighted in new documentary

As a Rio Grande Valley native, photojournalist and documentary filmmaker, Jose Sanchez said he wanted to show people another side to the Valley.

“A lot of people that don't live here have a certain view of what the Valley and the border is like, and I don't really see it like that,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he decided to make a documentary that focused on the struggles students and their families go through near the border

“I always felt like we weren't doing enough in covering the people that actually live here," Sanchez said.

The idea came from a short story on the Gladys Porter High School soccer team in 2021. From there, he reached out to head soccer coach Jose Espitia and proposed his documentary idea.

On Nov. 2021, Sanchez began filming his documentary, “Border Cowboys,” for eight straight months.

Sanchez followed the team through their highs and lows of the season.

Jose Mateos, a former soccer player who is in the documentary, said he hopes “Border Cowboys” motivates other young immigrants.

“Immigrant students can actually be a full part of the society. They're not less than anyone, they're equal,” Mateos said.

“Border Cowboys” is nominated for three Lone Star Emmys, and will be screening at the South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg on Sept. 16.

Watch the video above for the full story.