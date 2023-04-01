Goodwill offering digital training program for veterans

Everyone knows Goodwill as a thrift store, but it's much more than that.

Goodwill South Texas Job Connections Manager Juan Mungia says they have several programs a lot of people don't know about.

One teaches veterans digital skills.

“We do an assessment to gauge how much computer knowledge a veteran has,” Mungia said. “From there on we start the training, so a lot of them lack Word or Microsoft or they don't know how to do Excel, and this is where we come in.”

The Veterans Services Program is available to all veterans, dependents, and spouses in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. The services also cover up to $250 to help applicants get a new wardrobe.

"I took advantage of that,” local veteran Felix Rico said. “I took the certificates and passed it, and then I took the initial steps to do the clothing and allowance program that they offered me to get ready for a job hunt.”

This is the second year Goodwill has offered these services that are paid for by the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for veterans' assistance.

Mungia says they haven't been told if the program will be funded next year, but for now he hopes to boost participation to show how much the funding is needed.

To learn more about the program, contact Goodwill at 956-383-0023.