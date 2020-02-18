GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump's blitz of pardons included giving one to the former owner of a Texas construction company whose family has donated to Republican candidates. Paul Pogue pleaded guilty in 2010 to filing a false tax return and was sentenced to three years' probation. The White House says Pogue's supporters included former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Pogue has donated to both Republicans and other GOP officeholders. The White House says Pogue's charity efforts has provided humanitarian aid worldwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.