Gov. Greg Abbott says spike in COVID-19 cases is cause for concern but not alarm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that a recent spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is reason for concern but not alarm.

More testing in jails and prisons, along with cases linked to activity on Memorial Day weekend, caused the spike, Abbott said Monday during an interview on Channel 5 News at Noon.

"COVID-19 has not left the state of Texas or the U.S. or the world," Abbott said, adding that people need to follow advice from medical experts. "It is still here."

Abbott said many people in their 20s don't appear to be wearing face masks, following social distancing guidelines and washing their hands frequently. As a result, Abbott said they are contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate.

Texas, however, will not mandate the wearing of face masks, Abbott said, adding that people should not be jailed for refusing to wear masks.

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising, Abbott said Texas hospitals have the ability to handle the increase.

"And we have plenty of hospital capacity as it stands right now," Abbott said.