Governor launches COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for front line workers of small businesses

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced Tuesday The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses.

The program is created to help small businesses in Texas conduct rapid tests on employees to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release by Gov. Abbott, "TDEM will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies that will then allocate the supplies to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program. These small businesses can then administer these tests to employees who choose to participate. This program has been developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and TDEM in October, that ensures access to rapid testing for all Texas teachers. "

"This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19," Abbott said. "This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business. I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these tests and our participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for partnering with the State of Texas to help protect our communities."

This launch will include six participating Chamber of Commerce organizations across the State of Texas. Those wanting to participate in the program can contact their local Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the six participating organizations:

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

Laredo Chamber of Commerce

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce