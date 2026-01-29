Sheriff: Former Cameron County jailer brought drugs into facility for $700

Eduardo Villarreal Antonio. KRGV photo

A former jailer with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in to authorities and admitted to bringing a controlled substance into the facility, Sheriff Manuel Treviño announced on Thursday.

Eduardo Antonio Villarreal was arrested on Wednesday and charged the following day with bribery, bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility, and abuse of capacity. His bond was set at $30,000.

“It’s hard when you have to investigate one of your own, but we will not hesitate to do it,” Treviño said.

During a press conference that happened after the arraignment, Treviño said Villarreal admitted to bringing in “an unknown substance” last month while on duty for $700.

“He gave up his freedom and his dignity for $700,” Treviño said.

Villarreal was fired, Treviño added.

Treviño issued a warning to applicants and employees.

“If you’re gonna apply at this department, or any position, but you believe in your mind that you are weak, that you can become dishonest, and easily be corrupted, then don’t apply,” Treviño said. “If you’re already working and feel you you’re gonna fall into that, you better resign. Because we will identify you and you will end up like this individual – arrested.”