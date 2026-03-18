Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
Highlights from the baseball and softball games. Brownsville Lopez run rules Donna 17-2. PSJA North outlasts Sharyland 5-4. Pioneer walks it off against Sharyland in an instant classic 4-3.
More News
News Video
-
Time running out to comment on proposed Cameron County SpaceX land swap
-
La Feria getting safer streets with new sidewalk project
-
Hidalgo County trash fires damage nine structures, injure one person
-
Mission neighborhood added to National Register of Historic Places
-
La Feria drainage project to bring flood relief to 400 homes
Sports Video
-
PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
-
David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial
-
Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
-
Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
-
Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1