Texas game warden hospitalized following crash at Queen Isabella Causeway

A Texas game warden was hospitalized Wednesday following a crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash involved a Texas Parks and Wildlife patrol unit that was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Spark on the eastbound lanes of the causeway.

The warden was removing debris from the roadway when her patrol unit was struck, DPS said.

The crash caused the officer “to be ejected and land on the asphalt,” DPS stated.

The officer was hospitalized, and her condition was not immediately known. DPS added that the four occupants of the Chevrolet Spark were also hospitalized.

DPS also announced that all lanes of the causeway had been reopened following a temporary closure.