Progreso police launching autism safety registry to improve emergency response

The Progreso Police Department is launching a safety registry next month for families with relatives on the autism spectrum.

Families can sign up and provide police with information about a loved one's triggers or wandering tendencies. Officers will also receive specialized training to help them recognize and respond to people on the spectrum.

"It's totally a different approach. You have to basically assess the situation, and that's what I want the officers to do because they can interpret that for something else, [like] the person being violent towards the officer," Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

The department is currently seeking funding to equip officers with sensory kits for use during interactions with autistic individuals.