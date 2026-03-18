Former Georgia National Guard soldier sentenced to 10 years in deadly McAllen crash

Bianca Farmer. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A former National Guard soldier from Georgia who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly crash in McAllen that killed her passenger was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison.

Hidalgo County court records indicate that Bianca Farmer, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle in connection to the deadly drunk driving crash that happened on Sept. 5, 2021.

As previously reported, Farmer was driving while intoxicated when she crashed into a utility pole near 23rd Street and Business 83. The crash killed Farmer’s passenger, identified as Louisiana National Guard member Nashyra S. Whitaker, and injured one other passenger.

As part of her plea deal, Farmer is receiving 107 days of jail credit.

Farmer was sentenced to 10 years on each of the charges she faced, which will be served concurrently.

An article from the Military Times said the soldiers were in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the Joint Task Force-North to provide support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the U.S.-Mexico border.