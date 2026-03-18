x

Bayou Brewfest coming to Edinburg

Bayou Brewfest coming to Edinburg
6 hours 13 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 11:07 AM March 18, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Edinburg Rotary Club is set to host Bayou Brewfest 2026.

The event is set for Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Edinburg Courtyard Promenade at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

The annual event raises funds to support local and international service projects.

A news release described Bayou Brewfest as “the ultimate Cajun-inspired celebration, bringing together live music, craft beer, and authentic Cajun cuisine for an unforgettable night in Edinburg.”

Guests will enjoy live music, a craft beer garden, raffle prizes, and more.

Click here for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days