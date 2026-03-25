Make-A-Wish RGV discusses upcoming events
Make-A-Wish RGV is working to help dozens of children with critical illnesses make their wishes come true.
The foundation has a busy April planned, and you can help them change the world and grant one magical wish at a time.
Make-A-Wish RGV President and CEO Becky Gearhart shares how in the video above.
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