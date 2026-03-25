Brownsville pediatrics office issues statement following arrest of former employee

Erik Robert Almazan. Photo credit: Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz

The arrest of a 35-year-old Brownsville man as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation had nothing to do with the pediatrics office he worked at, officials confirmed.

Erik Robert Almazan was arrested on March 19, 2026, on a charge of possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child. He was arraigned the following day and had his bond set at $250,000.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Almazan’s arrest had nothing to do with his employment at ABC Pediatrics, located at 3675 Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville.

In a statement issued on social media on Wednesday, ABC Pediatrics referred to Almazan as a “former employee.”

“We have been assured by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office that nothing related to this matter occurred at our facility or involved our patients,” the statement reads. “No patient data, files or photographs were compromised. We do not condone the actions this individual is accused of.”

Details of the crime and the investigation that Almazan’s arrest is tied to have not been revealed. Channel 5 News on Tuesday filed a public information request for Almazan’s arrest report to find out more.

Cameron County jail records did not list Almazan as an inmate, suggesting he has bene released on bond.