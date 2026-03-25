Child and female passenger hospitalized following major crash in Edcouch

A female passenger and a child were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a crash in Edcouch, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near the intersection of FM 1925/Monte Cristo Road and FM 1015.

According to DPS, a child and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed following the crash but reopened at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.